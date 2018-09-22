Bowie plays last non-district game

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Bridgeport on Tuesday in their final pre-district game of the season.

They almost made a valiant comeback from two sets down, only to lose by the slimmest of margins in the deciding fifth set.

The first two sets did not go Bowie’s way as they lost both sets 25-16 and 25-20. Needing to win the next set to keep the match going, the Lady Rabbits were able to narrowly win the third set 26-24.

The fourth set saw Bowie take control early and win by the comfortable margin 25-16. In the fifth and final set the Lady Rabbits came up just short, losing by the narrowest of margins 15-13.

Mackenzie Gresham led the team with 12 kills, Abby Zamzow led the team with 24 assists, four aces and was second with 10 kills while Maddie Baker led the team with 36 digs. The Lady Rabbits play Henrietta at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at home.

To read the full story, including JV scores and stats, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.