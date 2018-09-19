Lady Rabbits run at Holliday

Bowie Lady Rabbit Abby Zamzow raced to a third-place finish at the Holliday Invitational on Saturday with a time of 13:08.10.

The silver medalist led her team to a second-place finish, along with the help of Landra Parr who crossed the finish line in eighteenth place with a time of 14:56.91, and Sage Bullock, who finished right on her heels in nineteenth place with a time of 15:04.96.

Meanwhile, Brysen Richey finished twenty-third (15:10.94), Kaydee Jones finished forty-second (16:25.88) and Taygon Jones, forty-fifth (17:08.92) in the girl’s 3,200-meter varsity division.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits took first place as a team in the junior varsity 3,200-meter division with a forth place individual finish from Era Arrington (15:50.17) and a fifth-place finish from Hannah Craddock (15:55.29). Sierra Skinner wasn’t far behind in seventh place (16.07.21). Delaynee Gregory (16:16.35) and Sadie Morris (16.23) also had top 10 showings in ninth and tenth place.

It was the last run for the Lady Rabbits before hosting the annual Bowie Rabbit Run today at Pelham Park.

The Lady Rabbits are scheduled to run at 2:45 p.m. They are the seconed vent of the day after the boy’s kick off the event at 2 p.m. After the high school divisions wrap up, the junior high boys will run at 3:30 p.m. and the junior high girls will compete at 4 p.m.

The Youth Fun Run wraps up the day at 4:30 p.m.

