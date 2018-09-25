Mark “Robi” Henry Robinson May 10, 1966 – September 23, 2018

BOWIE – Mark “Robi” Henry Robinson, 52, passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and children on Sept. 23, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sept. 26 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie with Steve Martinez officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Mark was born May 10, 1966 in Roswell, NM to Harvey Allen and Louise (Tettleton) Robinson. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1985.

Mark joined the United States Air Force in December of 1987 as an Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician. He served his country until retiring from service as a technical sergeant in December of 2007. Mark continued his career as an aircraft technician at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls until his passing.

Mark married Melissa Howell on Jan. 10, 1998 in Bowie. He enjoyed music, disc jockeying and playing the bass guitar. He loved spending time with his family and supporting his children in all aspects of their lives. Mark will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted husband, father and “Pops.”

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa Robinson, Bowie; children, Levi Hickey and wife Haley, Cory Hickey and wife Jaimie, Kylie Robinson and Seth Robinson all of Bowie; grandchildren, Braxton Holley and Brooklee Hickey; siblings, Ronnie Westbrook and wife Sharon, Bowie, James Westbrook, Bowie, Rebecca Compton and husband Wyatt, Hurst, Allen Robinson and wife Angie, Richardson, and Eddy Robinson and wife Gina, Bowie; in-laws, Teddie and Jack Howell, Bowie; brother-in-law, Jack Howell Jr. and wife Natasha, Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

