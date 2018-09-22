Prairie Valley competes at Lindsay

The Prairie Valley cross country teams traveled to Lindsay on Wednesday to compete in their first meet of the season.

Despite it being both team’s first meet of the season, they competed well in the mid-90s heat against some bigger schools.

The boys team finished fourth overall as a team out five teams. Returning state qualifier William Winkler finished first for the Bulldogs in sixth place with a time of 20:46. After him Isaac Yeargin finished 26 with a time of 25:01, Tyler Reid 29 with a time of 26:12, Zak Smith 32 with a time of 27:33, Konner Ritchie 35 with a time of 28:34 and Kaden Fleming 36 with a time of 28:57.

New Coach Seth Stephens was happy with his boy’s first meet since the conditions were different than what they are used to practicing in.

“The heat was a challenge for us, because we practice in the mornings we’re used to running when it’s cooler, so the 94 degree heat hurt us a little bit,” Stephens said. “We have a lot of things we can improve on though so hopefully this first meet was a good learning experience for us. William obviously looked pretty strong and he’s fired up about working his way back to the state meet this year. I think he got off to a great start yesterday.”

