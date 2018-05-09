Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg play at tournament

There were five teams competing at the annual Gold-Burg volleyball tournament on Saturday, but it was the two Montague County teams in action that came away with first and second place.

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs earned wins against Quanah junior varsity (25-19, 25-18), their own junior varsity team (25-12, 25-10) and Gold-Burg (25-11, 25-22) in the championship game to take home the gold medal.

“We played well, the second Gold-Burg match was the toughest of the day,” said Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “We were tired and made some mistakes that we don’t normally make; however, we were able to hold them off for the win. I am so proud of these girls and their perseverance in the long tournament day.”

During the game against the Lady Bears, Emily Carpenter put down 6 kills and 6 ace serves, while Carpenter and Sydni Messer provided 11 assists each. Messer also had 15 digs.

Syndi Messer was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Carpenter and Kincaid Johnson were named to the all-tournament team.

While the Gold-Burg Lady Bears suffered the loss to Prairie Valley, the rest of their day was successful, with a 25-8, 25-4 win against Prairie Valley JV; 25-8, 25-4 win against Quanah JV and 25-8, 25-10 win against Crowell to take second place in their own tournament after the hard-fought battle against Prairie Valley varsity in the championship game.

Gold-Burg’s Halie Franklin and Taylor Lyons were named to the all-tournament team at the end of Saturday’s competition.

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.

