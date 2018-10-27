Bowie Junior High teams wrap up 2018 volleyball season

The Bowie Junior High volleyball teams wrapped up the 2018 season on their home court against Nocona on Monday night to a large crowd of fans cheering them on.

The Bowie 8A team ended the season in second place in the district after a successful slate of games, falling only behind the Holliday Lady Eagles.

The Lady Cottontails 8A team ended the season on a win Monday night in front of the home crowd, defeating the Nocona Lady Indians in two sets by scores of 25-10, 25-11. Neely Price and Carson Matlock powered the Lady Cottontail offense with Price providing four aces and three kills and Matlock putting down two kills and five ace serves. Sydnee Mowry provided two aces, four kills and one block.

Julia Witt provided two ace serves for the Lady Cottontails. Peyton Clark and Rylie Vieth added one ace each, with Vieth also providing one kill.

