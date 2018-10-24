Eagles avenge only loss

On Oct. 18, the Montague Eagles football team faced the Victory Christian Patriots in Decatur.

The Eagles won the game by a final score of 50-36, avenging their only loss, which came in the first week of the season against the Patriots, 18-35. This win marks the Eagle’s fourth straight victory, and in their very first season, brings their record to 4-1.

The Eagles won the toss to start the game and elected to defer. In the Patriots first possession, they quickly moved the ball down the field for a touchdown. The conversion attempt failed. After stopping the Eagles on their first possession, the Patriots again struck quickly with another touchdown. After a failed conversion attempt, the score was Patriots 12, Eagles 0.

The Eagles then answered with two touchdowns, converting one of two conversion attempts, to make the score Eagles 13, Patriots 12.

