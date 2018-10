Early voting ends on Oct. 30, and as of Thursday, some 2,493 early votes were cast in Montague County.

Vote early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at all four locations: Courthouse annex, Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center and Saint Jo Civic Center. And on Oct. 30, vote early from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 only at the courthouse annex.