Family Place programs continue at Bowie Library

Falcon Lee Terrell, age three from Nocona, was enjoying the first day of the Family Place Workshop at the Bowie Public Library on Oct. 4. Parents and their children ages 0-3 are invited to take part in free learn and play as part of the Family Place Libraries. For information call the library at 872-2681. Programs will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Thursday in October. The parent-child workshops are a five-week series of fun, play based activities for toddlers and their parents and caregivers. Play dates encourage child-led exploration and discovery through play and social interaction. (News photo by Barbara Green)