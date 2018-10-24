Halloween weekend activities in Bowie

The official night for trick or treating within the City of Bowie is Oct. 27. Make it a safe and fun evening, and drivers should watch for all the little goblins.

• Advanced Rehab located at 700 U.S. Highway 287 South will have its fall festival beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Dress up your youngsters in their costumes and join the staff and residents for popcorn, candy and hot chocolate.

• Shop at the Fall Bazaar presented by the Texas Extension Education Club of Montague County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason. Food items, crafts and holiday gift items will be offered.

• The Bowie High School Class of 2019 presents its Fall Festival and Haunted House from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the junior high gym.

There will be games, food, an auction, cake walk and haunted house.