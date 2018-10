The Montague Lady Eagles ended their season Monday night with a 25-9, 25-23 win over Saint Jo at home.

The Lady Eagles had a wonderful season going undefeated in district play 8-0 and 15-2 for the season, said Coach Angela Kleinhans.

They won the Windthorst and Jerry Allen Memorial Tournaments. Montague will graduate two eighth graders next year in Addi Eichler and Kate Sherwin.

