Prairie Valley girls win second straight district title

The district cross country meet took place at Bowie’s Pelham Park for Montague County’s 1A schools Wednesday afternoon.

A quick redesign of the course had to be done due to the heavy rainfall from the night before, but by the time the race came around it was perfect racing weather with cool temperatures.

Only the unavoidable soggy ground kept the runner’s times down as a whole.

Overall one team and three individuals qualified for the regional meet from Montague County.

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their second straight district team title as their top four runners finished within the top 10. Cosima Ermert was first overall with a time of 14:08.

Shelby Roof came in not far behind in third place, followed closely by Allie Brown in fourth place. Hailey Winkler in 10th and Molly Gilleland in 11th rounded out the Lady Bulldogs top five.

Taylor Franklin in 13th place and Emily Carpenter in 18th place were the final varsity runners for Prairie Valley.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team was not so lucky as they finished fourth. William Winkler, who ran at the state meet last year, was battling an injury and just squeezed into qualifying for the regional meet by finishing ninth with a time of 21:15.

Isaac Yeargin finished 17th, Tyler Reid finished 19th, Kaden Fleming 22nd and Zack Smith in 23rd place.

Coach Seth Stephens was a bit disappointed with the results, but could not fault his guys for giving their all.

Saint Jo brought three runners, with two of them qualifying for the regional meet for the second straight year.

Logan Morman was first overall with a time of 18:42 as he ran away from the field as the race went along. A state qualifier last year, Morman is hoping to make it back.

Kassidy Pitman finished eighth with a time of 14:55 to qualify for the regional meet. Grant Stitler did his best, but his 24th place finish was outside of contention.

Forestburg brought two runners and both were hoping to qualify for regionals. Unfortunately, they both finished just outside the top 10.

Isabella Roller finished 12th with a time of 16:19 while Sol Martinez finished 16th with a time of 16:48.

The regional meet will be on Oct. 22 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

To read the full story and see every high school Montague County kids time, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.