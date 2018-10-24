Saint Jo tops Bryson for district win; Gold-Burg falls in close game, Benjamin defeats Forestburg

In another muddy game for Saint Jo, the Panthers got their first district win Friday night as they won at Bryson in a close game.

It was a low scoring game by six-man football standards, but Saint Jo came out with the close 27-24 win.

The first half saw almost no action as neither team could get used to the footing an extremely wet grass field provided them. The Cowboys led 6-0 heading into halftime.

Surprisingly as the field and players got muddier, both teams offenses started to adjust in the second half.

Both teams scored twice in the third quarter so the Panthers trailed Bryson 18-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Saint Jo was able to take the lead and make it a two score game as they went up 27-18.

The Panthers had a chance to run the clock out, but came up just short of a first down they needed. It went back to the Cowboys who scored on a fourth down play to cut the lead to 27-24.

Saint Jo was able to recover the onside kick and gain one first down to ice the game and escape with the victory.

Coach Derek Schlieve liked his team was able to overcome the field conditions to keep focused throughout the game.

