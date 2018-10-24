Tales ‘N’ Trails plans barn ‘fun-raiser’

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum presents a concert in the barn “fun-raiser” on Oct. 27 with a pair of bands performing.

Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are on sale at the museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona and L.G. Lemons Gallery in downtown Nocona.

Seating is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. To reserve a table the cost is $175 for a 10 people and $125 for a table of eight. Or bring your lawn chairs or blankets for outside seating.

Music will be by The Mind’s Eye from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. and the Rented Mule Bank from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, food vendors and a silent auction. It is BYOB.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with free museum entry from 4 to 5 p.m. Call 825-5330 to reserve tickets.