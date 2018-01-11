Fuel truck flips over along highway, jet fuel spills

Bowie Rural Fire Department and Department of Public Safety, along with the Department of Transportation responded to this jet fuel tanker rollover along U.S. 287 near the Farm-to-Market Road 174 exit about 5:45 a.m. Thursday. While no details were available it appears the truck, which was transporting jet fuel from Houston to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, possibly spun around and flipped into the bar ditch where jet fuel spilled out. The truck cab was facing south, after it was running in the northbound lane. The right lane was closed and HAZMAT clean-up assistance was requested from the Wichita Falls Fire Department. The right lane of the highway was closed most of Thursday morning. We will update as details become available from the DPS. (Photo by Barbara Green)