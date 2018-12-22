Bellevue Eagles, Prairie Valley Bulldogs meet in district

Three Eagles put up double digit numbers to lead Bellevue to a close 75-70 win on their home court Tuesday night.



Those points included a whopping 40 from Mark Gill including one three-point shot.



He was joined in double digits by Jacob Eckeberger with 17 points and Tyler Allen with 13, which also included one three pointer.



Dylan Edwards also helped the win with three points and Terrance Perry provided two.



“We played well we just got off to a slow start and foul trouble a little early,” explained Bellevue Coach Colby Broussard.



The slow start had Bellevue trailing the Bulldogs until the fourth quarter, when the Eagles started to pick up the pace.

