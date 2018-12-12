Boys Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley boys basketball team was able to come away from its second tournament of the season in Chico with a third place finish.

The Bulldogs first played the tournament host. Prairie Valley built a 15 point lead at one point in the first half. Unfortunately, Chico knocked down a lot of shots and the Bulldogs could not hold on as they lost 62-49.

William Winkler led the team with 18 points while Nocholas Bell joined him in double digits with 11 points.

Next Prairie Valley took on Windthorst’s junior varsity team. The Bulldogs made short work of the sub varsity team 53-27. Winkler led the team with 10 points, but Prairie Valley got balanced scoring from almost everyone as seven players scored at least six points in the game.

The win put the Bulldogs into the third place game where it played district opponent Forestburg. It was a close game for most of it, with the Longhorns getting ahead by knocking down several shots, but Prairie Valley’s Winkler was able to knock down a mid-range shot in the last minute to put the Bulldogs ahead as it won 47-43.

Bell led the team with 12 points while Carter Lemon and all-tournament selection Winkler were second with 11 points.



Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers competed at the Era tournament last week and faced tough competition in its three games.

The Panthers first faced off against 2A school Valley View.

It was a close game that came down to the wire, but Saint Jo came up just short losing 62-61. Preston Lyons led the team with 22 points and Connor Thompson also scored in double digits finishing with 10.

The Panthers next played the private school Muenster Sacred Heart. Saint Jo’s press defense proved too much as they established a double digit lead late in the second quarter.

The Panthers were able to not only keep, but extend the lead in the second half as Saint Jo won 70-42.

Logan Morman led the team with a season high 34 points, with Blake Anderson scoring 10 points.

The Panthers finished the tournament against Boyd, a 3A school.

Despite competing well against the much bigger school, Saint Jo came away losing 54-40.

Anderson led the team with 12 points and Morman was second with 10.



Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears split games at the Vernon Tournament this past weekend.

The Bears were scheduled to play on Saturday but due to bad weather conditions were unable to compete.

Gold-Burg opened the tournament with a 53-38 loss to Munday on Thursday.

Coplin Miller powered the offense with 14 points. Meanwhile, Tanner Parrish and Lantz Perry provided seven points each.

Blake Allen contributed four points, and Will Hamilton and Chris Lipps each had two.

The Bears defeated the Burkburnett ninth team 75-50 in their second and final game on Friday with three players putting up double digits in the victory.

Parrish provided 31 points, Miller, 24, and Allen, 11.

Hamilton added three points of his own and Steven Bell and Perry each had two.