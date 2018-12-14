Mary “Ruth” (Rhone) Stephens

July 7, 1929 – December 8, 2018

COLLEGE STATION – Mary “Ruth” (Rhone) Stephens, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 8, 2018 in College Station, TX.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Ruth was born July 7, 1929 in Brownfield to Will Spurgeon and Willie Marion (Wheeler) Rhone. She grew up in Bowie and graduated from Bowie High school in 1946.

Ruth married Bill H. Stephens on May 20, 1949. They were happily married for 57 years before his passing in 2006. Together Bill and Ruth were blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Ruth and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada after his retirement in 1982. She was an avid gardener and loved tending the flowers and plants in her beautiful back yard. She always said that putting her hands in the soil was therapeutic. She and Bill enjoyed woodworking and painting together.

Ruth was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making clothes and quilts for her family and friends. She was dearly loved by and devoted to her many friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

Ruth was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Bowie where she accepted Christ as a young girl. She was active in working with children through sunbeams, Sunday school, training union, vacation bible school and as a worker in the church nursery.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; son, Clifford; son-in law, Thomas; twin infant grandsons, Clifton and Ashton; and seven brothers, Charlie, Paul, Haskell, Hugh, Carl, Lee and Dave Rhone.

Ruth is survived by daughters, Patty Brothers and husband Lonnie, and Marsha Chaney, all of College Station; daughter-in-law, Becky Stephens, Waco; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rhone, Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Shelley Byerly and husband Jeff, Robinson, Sheryl Thetford, Waco, Matthew Stephens, Temple, Ceresa Jackson, Cisco, Brent and wife D’Anne Chaney, Sulphur Springs, Jenifer Randall and husband Larry Wayne, College Station, Jacob Brothers and wife Racheal, Kerrville, and Taylor Brothers, College Station; 13 great grandchildren; four great- great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

