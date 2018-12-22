Saint Jo beats Forestburg 87-33

In the opening district game Tuesday night, Saint Jo traveled to meet rival Forestburg in what turned out to be a very one-sided contest.



The Panthers won by a lot, 87-33, in a game where they dominated by using their superior athleticism and energy to blitz the Longhorns until the final buzzer.



It did not take long for Saint Jo to establish its plan of attack. They were going to press and trap Forestburg on defense, push the ball in transition and attack the rim on offense. It took the Panthers only three minutes to grab a double digit lead 12-2.



The Longhorns are not opposed to playing fast. They favor long outlet passes and cross court passes to open shooters and will let shots fly from just about anywhere. Where they ran into trouble were those long passes as Saint Jo’s supreme athleticism and length allowed them to get many deflections and steals, leading to easy baskets in transition that quickly snowballed.

