Saint Jo, Forestburg face off in district

Another chapter in the Forestburg versus Saint Jo rivalry continued Tuesday night as the Lady Panthers took on the Lady Horns.



Despite the home court advantage, it was Saint Jo that ultimately propelled itself away in the second half.



Despite a competitive first half the Lady Panthers won comfortably 43-24.

Forestburg came in with a size advantage at center with Morgan Miller, who so dwarfed anybody from Saint Jo the opening jump ball was a forgone conclusion.

Therefore, the Lady Panthers concentrated their efforts on clogging the lane with its two-three zone defense, in the half court while employing a full court press.



The Lady Horns also played a tight two-three zone, daring Saint Jo to jack up three-pointers or have to face the prospect of shooting over Miller at the basket.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.