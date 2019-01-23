Bowie battles water meter issues

By BARBARA GREEN

Two years into the process, the City of Bowie is battling with Nexgrid to replace faulty communication nodes in more than 600 water meters across the city.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the problems were underway when he arrived on the job several months ago with about 200 water meters affected; however, the issue has grown to 631 meters. The electric meters are operating fine.

“I told them I am running out of patience and this needs to be fully resolved. They are making an effort, but not fast enough to suit me,” said Cunningham.

He continued the company is dragging its feet in sending new modules and communication equipment. These nodes have a 10-20 year warranty and Cunningham said no one seems to know why they have stopped working. Nexgrid has sent out the nodes and city crews have been changing them out as they can.

