Bowie junior high basketball sweeps rival Nocona

The Bowie Junior High teams played rival Nocona on Monday, with the boys playing on the road and the girls playing their last game of the season at home.

It turned out to be a sweep for the Cottontails and Lady Cottontails as all six teams won their games against the district and county rivals.

The boy’s team saw the eighth grade A team win 57-30. Kynan Demoss led the team with 12 points while A.J. Whatley joined him in double figures with 11.

The eighth grade B team won 35-24 with Heath Bell, Kameron Shafer and Edgar Regalado each scoring six points to lead the team to the win.

In seventh grade, the boy’s A team played in the most competitive game as Bowie barely won 38-35. Brady Lawhorn scored half the teams points with 19 and Jre Donnell was second with eight.

The B team had no such issues as they won 46-17. David Brightwell led the team with 14 points while Will Cross and Sterling Harrington each scored eight.

The girls played at home in their final game of the season. With no B teams, some players did get moved up and all got to play as both games were all Lady Cottontails.

The eighth grade team won 34-9 with Haley Webb leading the team with 10 points while Neely Price and Sydnee Mowery each scoring six points.

The seventh grade team won by a similar score 32-9 as Sayler Richey led the team with seven points while Gracie Duke and Melenie Cantu each scored six points.

While the girls season is over, the boys play one more game on Feb. 4 at home against Henrietta. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

To see stats for all of the teams, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.