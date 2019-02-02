Boys Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Saint Jo In a game the Gold-Burg Bears needed to have, against the district number two team Saint Jo, one player refused to give up on the season.

The Bears pulled off the upset against the Panthers 79-74 at home on Tuesday night, having lost to them by double digits the two previous times this season, thanks to the heroic exploits of senior Tanner Parrish.

Parrish scored 57 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as he went 20-22 from the field and 17-21 from the free throw line.

He did this while having to sit out six minutes of the third quarter with foul trouble and playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.

With Saint Jo playing press defense all game to push the pace, Parrish was the benefactor each time Gold-Burg broke the press, finishing several two on ones with emphatic dunks.

Bears Coach Gordon Williams knew it was a game his team needed to win after four consecutive losses.

“Tanner was incredible,” Williams said. “That was the best offensive game I have seen in my career.”

While the insane individual point total suggests the Panthers should have tried something new, they did force 30 turnovers and play with the lead at times as 74 points is usually more than enough to win most high school games.

The Bears needed a win if they still had any hope of grabbing the third seed in the district from Bellevue.

The Panthers, whose only loss has been to district leader Slidell, hoped when they played again next week it would be for a chance at the district title.

Neither possibility is out of the question only two games into the second the round of district play.



Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

In the third meeting between Prairie Valley and Forestburg on Tuesday, the outcome proved similar with the Bulldogs coming out on top.

Playing at home, Prairie Valley was able to just come out on top 47-44 against the Longhorns.

It was a defensive struggle as both teams struggled to connect from deep except Carter Lemon for the Bulldogs. Lemon made five three-pointers and finished with 21 points. William Winkler and James Gaston each grabbed a team high 12 rebounds.

Prairie Valley next hosts Gold-Burg on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Forestburg plays at Bellevue on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

