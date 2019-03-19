Bellevue math team wins first at state

Bellevue School Math Team (Courtesy photo)

The Bellevue High School math team competed at the Texas Math and Science Coaches State meet at University of Texas-San Antonio on March 16. Bellevue High School finished the meet as the top 1A school in the state. Here are the individual and team results: Jon Walker, first place number sense, third place math and tenth place science; Trey Terry, sixth place number sense; Rebecca Maddin, third place number sense; Chawallapat Korntharaworasase, sixth place number sense; Jacob Eckeberger, fourth place math; and Marina Alves, seventh place science. The Bellevue number sense team was second and the math team was third in the state in 1A-2A.