High winds cause damage near Forestburg

The mid-week storms blew through Montague County bringing high winds and heavy rains during the early hours of Wednesday.

Rainfall ranged from one inch to a little more than two inches across the county. There were some downed tree limbs, lots of missing roof shingles and a carport collapsed behind a business at Wise and Nelson. The debris took out the power to that corner.

There also was an outage caused by wind for one house at the end of Jefferson Street, which was repaired by the city electric crew. In Bowie area winds were reported about 61 mph.

Four miles east of Forestburg Chad Hudspeth reported significant damage at his property where his tiny home construction company is located. One of the homes that was about one-third complete was destroyed by the wind.

