Neighborhood Watch meeting March 14

03/08/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

The monthly meetings of the Bowie Neighborhood Watch program will take place at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Wellington State Bank Community Room.
Those interested in learning about the program and participating in your community are invited to attend. Meetings will take place monthly until a schedule change is announced.

