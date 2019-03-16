Nocona Council finalizes rules, fees for new comm. room

After several years in the works the new H.J. Justin Community Room has its official name and is open for business promoting Nocona and its events. The Nocona City Council approved a slate of rules and fees, along with the name at its Tuesday night meeting.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said the council took feedback and information from its recent meetings to develop the rules and to solidify the name, which reflects the history of the former Justin Leather Building.

The Herman Joseph Justin Community Room designation honors the legacy of H.J. “Daddy Joe” Justin who began his boot making career in the 1870s by learning to repair boots in Spanish Fort. By 1910, H.J. Justin & Sons Boots were being made in Nocona. When his sons moved the business out of Nocona his daughter, Miss Enid established Nocona Boots.

The council has chosen to devote this facility to promoting Nocona events, as opposed to renting it out for private parties. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.