Panthers win tournament

The Saint Jo baseball team got its season off to a good start as they hosted their home tournament last week.

While it was the third year they have hosted a baseball tournament, it was the first year the Panthers won the tournament, dominantly winning both of their games.

Saint Jo beat Bryson 12-1 and Tom Bean’s junior varsity 11-0.

Players were shuffled in and out of the lineup and at different positions on the field throughout the games to get playing time.

Because of this, 14 players had at least one base hit during the tournament and five pitchers threw at least 50 pitches.

Connor Thompson shined on the mound as he struck out 12 batters in four innings of work.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.