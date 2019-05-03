Thomas Clarence Newsom III

February 7, 1967 – February 28, 2019

DECATUR – Thomas Clarence Newsom III, 52, died on Feb. 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 7 at The White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Chris Wann officiating.

Newsom was born on Feb. 7, 1967 in Fort Worth to Thomas C. Newsom Jr. and Karen (Dick) Newsom. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1985.

Newsom worked as a supervisor for Farmer’s Insurance in Oklahoma City and was a member of the Community Church in Decatur.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Newsom Jr.; brother, Joe Newsom; and grandparents, Alford and Hazel Dick and Clarence and Zella Newsom.

He is survived by his mother, Karen Newsom, Bowie; brothers, Jason and James Newsom both of Bowie; sister, Cindy Sparks, Chico; a niece; two nephews; and aunts, Sharon Seigler, Bowie, Gracy Trapolino, Houston and Mildred Morgan, El Paso.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.