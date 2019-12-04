Ad

Good luck at the State Bowl Team Rabbits (send-off video)

04/12/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

Team RABBITS members are: Caige Cox, Ellie Mowery, Olivia Richey, Tyler Richey, Kyler Beavers, Ashlyn Magee, Olivia Stewart, Corben Wolsey, Brooklen Burrough, Laney Enlow, Hayden Heugatter, Shannon Evans, Aidan Hughes, Anmarie Burris, Asher Carr, Eli Woolf, Heidi Siebert and coach Cindy Hedeman. (Courtesy photo)

Team RABBITS, Reusing Articles Bringing Better Imaginations Toward Success, a group of Bowie Intermediate students, competed in the Junior Division of Texas Future Problem Solvers – Community Problem Solving Component. The team was celebrated with a big send-off Friday morning as they head to the State Bowl in San Marcos.
Team RABBITS won champion at large, junior division, which qualifies them to showcase their project and receive medals at the State Bowl. The team also has qualified to advance to the International Conference in Amherst, MA in June. Fundraisers are underway to help fund the trip for the students and chaperones.

