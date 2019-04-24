Nocona Lady Indians season comes to an end

The Nocona Lady Indians played their final game of the season on Friday at City View.

Playing one of the best teams in the district, the Lady Indians struggled as the Lady Mustangs won 15-0 in four innings.

Against City View’s good pitcher, Nocona batters struck out twice and failed to get a runner on in the first inning. Two base hits and two fielding errors led to the Lady Mustangs scoring three runs to take a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Kycelynn Contreras hit a one out line drive to left field for a base hit, but Nocona batters still struggled to make contact as three strikeouts. Contreras was left stranded at first.

Eight hits, including two home runs, led to City View adding six runs to its lead. The Lady Mustangs led 9-0 after two innings.

Gisel Hernandez hit a groundball single with two outs, but the third strikeout of the inning put a stop to any momentum to be gained.

A fielding error and a base hit scored one run to extend the Lady Mustangs lead to 10-0, but the Lady Indians were able to throw a base runner out and force a fly out to center field to hold City View to just one run.

In the fourth inning Koryahanna Ramsey led off and got hit by a pitch to get on base. Contreras hit a single to left field two batters later to get two base runners on with one out. The Lady Indians could not take advantage as a strikeout and a ground out to third base ended the scoring chance.

Four hits and two walks allowed the Lady Mustangs to score five runs, ending the game due to run rule as City View won 15-0.

The loss ended Nocona’s season on a sour note as the Lady Indians were coming off their only district win the game before against Childress. Despite the record, it is more than last year’s team was able to do. Considering they will return all but three players and it might be a positive sign for the Lady Indians moving forward.

