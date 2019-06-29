FC Flyers play at home Saturday

Football Club Wichita Falls, a member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League, will host their next home game June 29 starting at 6 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The Falls Town Flyers will go head-to-head with the Lubbock Renegades, and this game’s theme is Super Hero Night. All active duty military, veterans, reserves, EMS, fire department, law enforcement, first responders, and health care employees will receive a free ticket by presenting their badge at the box office.

Additionally, any kids (12 and under) wearing a superhero costume get in free.

Led by new head coach Robert Swann, the Falls Town Flyers have a few new faces signed onto the roster for this next game against Lubbock.

Keep a lookout for Chase Roberston, Jose Hernandez, Albert Rodriguez, Felipe De Souza, and Javan Toledo on the field this Saturday.

“We’re excited to showcase some new talent alongside the established team members. It feels good to be back at home in Wichita Falls after bringing home a win from our last away game. We’re ready to take home another win,” Swann said.

The Falls Town Flyers have also partnered with Special Olympics of Wichita Falls as the Non-Profit of the Night for the home game on Saturday, June 29. Fans can use the code “SOTX” to purchase tickets, and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics of Wichita Falls.

