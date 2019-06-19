Rash of car burglaries sees 1 suspect jailed

Christopher Reed

Bowie Police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries and have arrested one man as a suspect in three incidents and he could face additional charges.

Assistant Police Chief Kent Stagg and Lt. Randy Hanson are investigating 16 burglary of a vehicle cases that have occurred during the past month and a half.

Christopher Adam Reed, 34, homeless, was arrested on June 12 on an “on-view” warrant for burglary of a vehicle owned by Lydia Atteberry parked at Chicken Express on June 12.

On June 15 a warrant for burglary of a vehicle was served on Reed that alleges he broke into a vehicle owned by David Cambre, 903 U.S. Highway 81 North.

