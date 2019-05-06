Ronald Dewayne “Ronnie” Jones

July 10, 1948 – June 2, 2019

BELLEVUE – Ronald Dewayne “Ronnie” Jones, 70, died on June 2, 2019 in Bellevue, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 5 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on June 6 at The White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Neely and Leonard Oney officiating.

Burial will follow at Vashti Cemetery.

Jones was born on July10, 1948 in Wichita Falls to Troy V and Lillie Faye (Smith) Jones. He worked in the oilfield or drove a truck until 1987 when he went to work for Peterbilt Motors in Denton. He retired from Peterbilt June 1, 2007. He then worked for Wise Supply in Bowie and Bellevue Independent School District.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Kennedy) Jones; son, Kyle; his parents; brothers, Norman and Billy; niece, Deborrah Jones; and nephews, Troy Lee Jones and Dr. Troy D Jones.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Neely, Forestburg and Suzanne Hutchison, Bellevue; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brother, Marvin Jones, Bowie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.