1A district cross country results

Bowie’s Pellham Park was the sight for the county’s 1A schools district meet on Wednesday.

With the top three teams or a top 10 finish individually being the key to qualify for the regional meet, Students from Prairie Valley, Bellevue, Saint Jo and Forestburg qualified.

The Lady Bulldogs’ team won the program’s third straight district title, edging out a Slidell team by the barest of margins. With both teams tied after their top five runners places were added up, Prairie Valley’s sixth runner Carmen Gomez was the difference as she finished 19th compared to Slidell’s sixth runner finishing 21st.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Shelby Roof finishing fourth overall with a time of 14:04. Hailey Winkler and Karagan Ritchie joined her in the top 10 in eighth and ninth place. Molly Gilleland and Emily Carpenter got 11th and 14th to round out the top five runners.

On the boy’s side, Saint Jo finished second overall as a team to Slidell. The Panthers were led by two-time state qualifier Logan Morman, who won the race with a time of 17:53. Kile Thurman and Collin Thomas also finished in the top 10 with third and sixth place finishes. The team was rounded out with Joshua Vogal finishing 13th and Connor Thompson finishing 18th.

Another team qualifying was the Bellevue girl’s team. The Lady Eagles were led by Sky-Lar Embry, who finished second overall with a time of 13:51. Among the top five runners for Bellevue included Austin Ford finishing 12th, Grace Martin 13th, Hailey Hanvey 17th and Cecilie Fjeldborg 26th place.

As far as individuals who qualified, Prairie Valley boy’s had Tyler Winkler finish ninth as he ran 19:29. On the girls side, Forestburg had Constance White finish 10th as her time was 14:50.

The regional meet will be on Oct. 28 at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas.

