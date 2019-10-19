Bowie boys, both Nocona teams qualify for regional meet

Bowie was host to the 3A district cross country meet on Tuesday, with the county’s teams competing to qualify for the regional meet with at least a top three finish.

The Jackrabbit boy’s team came away with a second place finish and both of Nocona’s teams earned third place to qualify while the Lady Rabbits team came up just short in fourth place.

The Bowie boys were led by Sid Mayfield, who finished in fourth place with a time fo 18:13. He had three teammates join him in the top 10 with Alex Shelton right behind him in fourth place, Brody Armstrong in eighth place and Trevor Vann in 10th place. Riley Harris rounded out the top five runners for the Jackrabbits in 20th place.

The Lady Indians were led by Kylie Rose, who finished fourth with a time of 12:45. Raylee Sparkman joined Rose in the top 10 with a ninth place finish. Madilyn Ferguson and Claudia Espinoza finished within the same second in 13th and 14th place while Sydnee Mowry finished 27th to round out the team’s scoring.

The Nocona boy’s team finished third overall as well and were led by Hank Ulbig finishing seventh overall with a time of 18:21. The top five runners for the Indians included Lyndon Fenoglio in 11th place, Eli Croxton in 14th place, Frank Espinoza in 19th place and Adam Meekins in 24th place.

The Lady Rabbits came up short on Tuesday in fourth place. Landra Parr led the team, finishing 16th overall with a time of 14:05. Most of her teammates followed in right behind her. Julia Witt, Jojo Villarreal, Brysen Richey and Jennifer Alvarado came in 17th, 18th, 19th and 21st place.

The regional meet will be on Oct. 28 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

