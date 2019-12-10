Bowie, Nocona ready for district race

With the district meet for Bowie and Nocona coming next week, three of the four teams ran in their final meets this week in preparation.

The Bowie girl’s team ran at the Brewer Bears Invitational on Thursday and won their final meet.

Both Nocona teams ran at Wichita Falls Pre-District Warm-Up on Wednesday, with the girl’s team winning and the boy’s team finishing third.

For the Lady Rabbits, their top three runners Landra Parr, Julia Witt and Jojo Villarreal finished first, second and third with Parr running a 14:41. Brysen Richey finished eighth and Kaydee Jones 12th to round out the top five runners.

The Lady Indians had a one-two finish with Kylie Rose and Raylee Sparkman with Rose running a 13:20. Madilyn Ferguson finishing seventh, Allie Brown 10th and Claudia Espinoza 13th were a part of the top five runners for Nocona.

The Indians top runner for the meet Eli Croxton finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a time of 19:38. Among Nocona’s top five finishers included Lyndon Fenoglio finishing 14th, Hank Ulbig finishing 18th, Iziak Weatherread finishing 21st and Frank Espinoza in 23rd place.

The district meet for Bowie and Nocona teams will be at Bowie’s Pelham Park on Oct. 14.

Only the top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on those teams will qualify for the regional meet in Lubbock.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.