Bowie takes care of City View

The Bowie Lady Rabbits took care of business on Tuesday at home against City View.

The Lady Rabbits made quick work of the winless Lady Mustangs in straight sets. Only in the second set did City View put up much of a fight as Bowie won with scores of 25-4, 25-13 and 25-6.

A lot of the damage came from serving the Lady Rabbits totaled 19 aces in the game as a team. Neely Price led the team with eight, Halle Duvall had six, Landra Parr four and Taygon Jones one.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 12 kills. Hope Jones as well as Parr and Price each had three kills. Parr led the team with 15 assists while Price was second with five. Jones led with 19 digs and Lexi Kirkham had two blocks as City View scored only 23 total points in three sets.

Bowie host Nocona at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

