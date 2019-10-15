Brian Earl “Bo” Love

December 15, 1977 – October 10, 2019

ALVORD – Brian Earl “Bo” Love, 41, died on Oct. 10, 2019 in Sunset, TX.

Family will receive friends 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Alvord with Bro. Bill Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Love was the son of H.B. and Barbara (Walker) Love; he was born on Dec. 15, 1977 in Corpus Christi. He married Emily Jane Matthews on April 29, 2017 in Runaway Bay.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Love, Alvord; sons, Sean Love, Saint Jo and Levi Love, Montague; daughter, Mikayla Cox, Alvord; a granddaughter; his father, H.B. Love, Sunset; his mother, Barbara Love, Bowie; sister, Jessica Bull, Sunset; brother, Gaylon Love, Bowie; a cousin; and numerous extended family and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the memorial fund for his children at: Legend Bank, Decatur, Alvord or Bowie branches.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Decatur.