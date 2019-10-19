Montague ISD to present targeted improvement plan

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague Independent School District will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 to discuss the 2019 accountability rating and targeted improvement plan.

This hearing will be in conjunction with the district’s regular board meeting. This was MISD’s first year to receive a “letter grade” report card from the state. The overall rating was a C with an overall score of 75 points. However, in reviewing the three domains that are scored the districts received a C-77 points in student achievement, a D-69 points in school progress and a C-70 in closing gaps.

The Texas Education Agency states when schools receive D ratings in the state accountability system, different performance results trigger different interventions under state and federal law.

For campuses that received a D in a domain, but an overall rating of C or higher, improvement plans must be developed and approved by the board, but are not submitted to the TEA.

For campuses that received an overall D rating, campuses are required to develop a targeted improvement plan using a template developed by TEA. These plans must be approved by the board , but are not submitted to TEA.

