Tornado causes severe damage, widespread power outages near Dallas

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – October 21, 2019 – A large tornado touched down in the northern part of Dallas late Sunday evening, knocking out power to over 150,000 residents and causing significant damage to homes, cars, businesses and schools.

Around 10:30 p.m. CDT Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth confirmed, via confirmed, via visual evidence, that a tornado was on the ground north of Interstate 635 and east of U.S. Highway 75.

The NWS will conduct storm surveys on Monday and Tuesday to determine the intensity of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which runs from 0 to 5.

As of 6:30 a.m. CDT Monday, the city’s website reported that there have been no injuries or fatalities from the storm. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Department were assessing damaged structures throughout the night.