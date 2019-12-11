Billie Jean LaMar

February 5, 1939 – November 8, 2019

NOCONA – Billie Jean LaMar, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 8, 2019 in Denton, TX surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. LaMoin Champ officiating. A private family interment followed at the Nocona Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

Jean was born in Jacksboro on Feb. 5, 1939 to A.D. and Lucille Peters. She graduated from Olney High School in 1957. She married Paul LaMar on June 2, 1957 at First Baptist Church, Olney. Unto this union of 62 years was born one daughter and two sons.

She graduated from Draughon’s Business College in Wichita Falls and was first employed by C.D. Shamburger Lumber Company. In the early years of marriage, they resided in Wichita Falls, Abilene and Stinnett before making their home in Nocona for 56 years. She was employed by T&R Construction Company before doing contract bookkeeping for several local businesses. She then joined Paul at LaMar Oil Company before becoming a stay at home mom.

She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church where she previously taught children’s Sunday school and later teenagers. She enjoyed working in vacation bible school before being sidelined by health issues. She had a generous heart and loved helping others through many charities and organizations. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Paul LaMar, Nocona; children, Lisa Martinez and husband Alex, Corinth, Jim LaMar and wife Melissa, Southlake, and Kyle LaMar and wife Sherri, Nocona; grandchildren, Kypher LaMar, Gabby Martinez, Kinley LaMar, Gage Martinez, Keali LaMar, Brooks LaMar and Macie LaMar.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Building Fund, 310 7th St., Nocona, TX 76255, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrywoodsfuneralhome.com.

Paid publication

