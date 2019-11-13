Lady Rabbits win area title

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Lady Rabbits season continued on as they beat Clyde on Saturday at Stephenville in the area round of the playoffs.

The Lady Rabbits won decisively 3-1 as the Lady Bulldogs only managed to eek out a win in set three after Bowie was already up two sets.

The first set was competitive, but the Lady Rabbits were in control from the beginning. As the set came to a close, Bowie pulled away to win 25-21 to take an early lead.

The second set saw the Lady Rabbits hitting on all cylinders. The offense was singing, the serves were on point and the blockers at the net were causing mayhem. The lead steadily grew as Bowie took the set 25-16. The Lady Rabbits now led 2-0 and only needed to win one more set to claim victory.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.