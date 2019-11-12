Choir, bands ready holiday programs

The Bowie Junior High School Choir will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the junior high auditorium.

This is produced by permission from Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. The High School Choir will perform, followed by the presentation of the play.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.

The bands will perform their holiday concerts on Dec. 19 also in the auditorium. The junior high bands will play at 5:30 p.m. and the high school band at 7:30 p.m.