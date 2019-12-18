Flu shots urged for all ages

The Texas Department of Health has confirmed six children in Texas have died of flu-related causes since the start of the 2019-20 flu season.

The children’s ages range from under one year to 16 years old. Four of the six children were not vaccinated or were not able to be vaccinated, the other two cases are still under investigation. The recent flu-related child death in Wichita County was determined to be positive for Influenza B, which is the dominant strain this flu season. It also is covered by the 2019-20 flu vaccine.

