Nocona basketball teams challenged at tournaments

The Nocona basketball teams both went to their second tournaments this past weekend.

The Indians and Lady Indians both went 2-2 with the boy’s team playing at Jacksboro and the girl’s team playing at Aledo.

The Nocona boy’s team first played Seymour. Coach Colby Schniederjan did not think the Indians played with much urgency. The Panthers got the lead early and never let go as they won 46-32.

Nocona won its next two games against Haskell and Springtown. The Indians had to pull out all of the stops to win in double overtime 59-58 against Haskell. Against the Porcupines, Nocona got a lead early and played solidly enough to win 51-42.

The Indians finished the tournament against Gainesville and played arguably their best game. Schniederjan felt his team executed the game plan, played sound defense and shot the ball well.

Unfortunately the Leopards found a way to win 45-42 in the final minutes, thanks in large part to Nocona making only two of its 13 free throws attempted.

The Nocona girl’s team first played Liberty Christian. A slow first quarter for the Lady Indians proved disastrous as the Lady Warriors got out to an early double-digit lead. Nocona could not close the gap, losing 65-44.

The Lady Indians started the next day playing A&M Conslidated. The game was competitive throughout with Nocona holding a small lead for most of the game.

The Lady Tigers tied the score up at the end of regulation to send it into overtime.

From there, the Lady Indians were able to make enough free throws to win the game 41-39.

The same day Nocona next played O.D. Wyatt. The Lady Indians offense exploded in this game.

A slow start from the Lady Chaparrals in the first quarter allowed Nocona to get a big lead early it never relinquished. The Lady Indians had three players finish with double-digit points, winning 79-47.

Nocona finished the tournament against Princeton.

It was a close game with the Lady Indians leading 39-36 heading into the final quarter. The Lady Panthers finished strong scoring 20 points in the quarter to win 56-49.

Both teams will play at home before the Christmas break against Muenster on Dec. 20. The Lady Indians will play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will start at 4:30 p.m.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.