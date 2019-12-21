Saint Jo, Bellevue open district play

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

District play kicked off for the Saint Jo Lady Panthers on Tuesday as they hosted Bellevue.

The Lady Eagles took it to the inexperienced Lady Panthers, winning 55-20.

Bellevue started the game with its typical press defense that set the tone early. Saint Jo sat back in its zone defense and dared the Lady Eagles to shoot over them.

Shots were not falling for either team from distance and Bellevue players started to slash through the zone defense. Combined with some baskets off of turnovers from their defense and extra possessions gained from offensive rebounds, the Lady Eagles were able to score. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.