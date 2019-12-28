Saint Jo sports 2019 highlights

Among the area’s 1A schools, perhaps no other school had as much to celebrate about as the Panthers and Lady Panthers did on the athletic front.

During the spring, the Saint Jo golf team saw its girls team win the district title to qualify for the regional tournament. On the boy’s side Paden Jarosz also qualified individually.

Also in the spring, the tennis team sent a couple of athletes to the regional tournament. The boy’s doubles team of Logan Morman and Connor Thompson finished second at the district tournament. Jayla Thomas also finished second at the district tournament in girls singles to qualify.

In baseball, the team won a handful of games before qualifying for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Panthers faced Dodd City in the first round and lost.

In the fall of this year every team did well. In volleyball team would win the district title and beat Perrin-Whitt in the playoffs to reach the regional quarterfinals for the third straight year. Unfortunately for them, the season would end against Prairie Valley.

In cross country, the boys fielded a full team that would finish second at the district meet to qualify for the regional meet. There the team would finish fifth overall, but two of the teams runners, senior Logan Morman and freshman Collin Thomas, would qualify for the state meet.

In football the Panthers would win the district title and qualify for the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade. Not satisfied, Saint Jo won games against Aquilla and state-ranked Avalon before losing in the regional finals to eventual state champion Blum.

