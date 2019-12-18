Wreaths Across America comes to Montague Co. 12/18/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 More than 400 wreaths were laid at Montague County cemeteries last Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. (News photo by Barbara Green) Bugler Tony Osterbuhr played TAPS at Saturday’s ceremony at Elmwood. Matt Fenoglio was the guest speaker. Many families took part in the wreath laying ceremony in Elmwood Cemetery Saturday. They were asked to lay the wreath, state the veteran’s name and thank them for their service.
