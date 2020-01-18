Bowie girls lose district game at Childress 58-37

Facing their first big challenge during district play, the Bowie Lady Rabbits made the long trip to Childress on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats took it to the Lady Rabbits, especially in the second and third quarters, leading to a big win 58-37.

The beginning of the game was slow and played to Bowie’s pace. The Lady Rabbits led 10-8 heading to the second quarter when Childress caught fire.

Lady Cat’s post player Grace Foster, the reigning district co-most valuable player, got to work scoring the ball in a myriad of ways both inside and outside. Childress more than doubled its total from the first quarter while Bowie’s offense suffered.

When everything was going right for the Lady Cats, things were going wrong for the Lady Rabbits. Shots weren’t going in. The turnovers increased.

Childress took the lead by double-digits heading into halftime up 29-16.

Bowie needed to turn things around coming out of halftime, but unfortunately the same play continued from the second quarter. Foster and the rest of the Lady Cats were making their shots while the Lady Rabbits offense continued to fall farther behind.

Heading into the final quarter Bowie trailed 48-25.

The Lady Rabbits closed out the game better than they played in the middle two quarters. By that time, Bowie had dug itself too big of a hole to climb out of to get the win. Childress would win 58-37.

Brysen Richey led the team with eight points and five steals. Hope Jones was second with six points and five rebounds. As a team the Lady Rabbits shot only 20 percent from the field and made only three 3-pointers.

While Bowie did get to the free throw line a lot, attempting 28, the team made less than 60 percent.

The Lady Rabbits will look to bounce back. They have another challenge when they next travel to Holliday to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.

